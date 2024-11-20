Odisha Government Calls for Accountability in Elephant and Tiger Deaths

The Odisha government announced on Wednesday that forest department officials will be held accountable for recent wildlife deaths, particularly elephants and tigers.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted this during the Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) conference, following deaths by electrocution in Sambalpur and a leopard killing in Nuapada.

The minister stressed the importance of balancing development with wildlife conservation and proposed alternative livelihoods for tribals near forests. He addressed corruption allegations within the department and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)