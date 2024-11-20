Odisha Government Calls for Accountability in Elephant and Tiger Deaths
The Odisha government has announced that forest department officials will be held accountable for the recent deaths of elephants and tigers. Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia emphasized the need for accountability in wildlife protection and urged efforts to resolve human-animal conflicts and corruption within forest management.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government announced on Wednesday that forest department officials will be held accountable for recent wildlife deaths, particularly elephants and tigers.
Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted this during the Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) conference, following deaths by electrocution in Sambalpur and a leopard killing in Nuapada.
The minister stressed the importance of balancing development with wildlife conservation and proposed alternative livelihoods for tribals near forests. He addressed corruption allegations within the department and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
