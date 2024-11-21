Rajasthan's Roadway Renaissance: Paving the Path to Progress

Rajasthan's infrastructure development takes a front seat as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirms his government's commitment to constructing quality roads.

Chairing a public works department meeting, Sharma highlighted how efficient infrastructure underpins economic growth and emphasized the need for timely project completion with responsibility.

In addition to road construction, Sharma stressed the continuous monitoring of project quality and directed corrective measures for any deficiencies. He also reviewed the tourism, art, and culture sectors to ensure comprehensive development in Rajasthan.

