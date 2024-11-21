Rajasthan's Roadway Renaissance: Paving the Path to Progress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma prioritizes building quality roads to improve state movement. During a review meeting, he emphasized infrastructure development as vital for state progress and urged timely completion of projects. Sharma also stressed ongoing roadwork inspections to maintain quality, while reviewing tourism, art, and culture sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's infrastructure development takes a front seat as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirms his government's commitment to constructing quality roads.
Chairing a public works department meeting, Sharma highlighted how efficient infrastructure underpins economic growth and emphasized the need for timely project completion with responsibility.
In addition to road construction, Sharma stressed the continuous monitoring of project quality and directed corrective measures for any deficiencies. He also reviewed the tourism, art, and culture sectors to ensure comprehensive development in Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh with Massive Tourism Boost
Northeast Festival Celebrates Cultural Diversity and Tourism
Goa Tourism: A Resilient Comeback with Sustainable Growth Initiatives
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Seaplane Vision for Tourism
Kerala's Tourism Takes Flight with Seaplane Service Launch