Demolition Sparks Outcry: Kashmiri Pandit Shops Razed in Jammu

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) stands accused of heartlessly demolishing shops owned by displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, triggering a wave of protests. The JDA asserted it had provided prior notice, but shopkeepers contend no such warnings were given, leaving them without livelihood and sparking widespread criticism.

This demolition was reportedly part of a wider effort to reclaim JDA land near the Muthi camp, where the affected community had established businesses over three decades. The officials stated they had the Pandits' consent to relocate, but the hasty action has been condemned by several political entities and community leaders.

Political parties like BJP and PDP, alongside leaders of Kashmiri Pandit organizations, have decried the actions of the JDA. Efforts are now underway to construct new shops, with Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani promising ten shops soon. Meanwhile, community leaders are demanding an immediate governmental intervention to provide justice and support for those whose lives were upturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)