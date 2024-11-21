Left Menu

Demolition Sparks Outcry: Kashmiri Pandit Shops Razed in Jammu

The Jammu Development Authority demolished shops belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits, sparking protests. Officials claim the shops were unauthorized on JDA land, despite consent to relocate. Relief efforts promise new shops, but political parties criticize the move, calling it unjust and demanding urgent government intervention for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) stands accused of heartlessly demolishing shops owned by displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, triggering a wave of protests. The JDA asserted it had provided prior notice, but shopkeepers contend no such warnings were given, leaving them without livelihood and sparking widespread criticism.

This demolition was reportedly part of a wider effort to reclaim JDA land near the Muthi camp, where the affected community had established businesses over three decades. The officials stated they had the Pandits' consent to relocate, but the hasty action has been condemned by several political entities and community leaders.

Political parties like BJP and PDP, alongside leaders of Kashmiri Pandit organizations, have decried the actions of the JDA. Efforts are now underway to construct new shops, with Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani promising ten shops soon. Meanwhile, community leaders are demanding an immediate governmental intervention to provide justice and support for those whose lives were upturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

