India's New Tactic to Tackle Farm Fires

In a bid to tackle the pervasive issue of polluting farm fires, India's government has announced a strategic shift in its monitoring approach. The focus will now be on measuring burnt areas to assess fire activities, following suspicions that farmers may be timing their stubble-burning to avoid detection by NASA satellites.

Currently, data from NASA satellites is used to monitor farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, key contributors to the severe smog affecting the National Capital Region each winter. However, the effectiveness of this method is under scrutiny after concerns were raised about farmers evading satellite monitoring by burning waste at specific times.

Officials highlight that this novel protocol is in its testing phase as air quality in Delhi reaches hazardous levels, with the AQI peaking at 494. The government has enacted measures, including vehicle and construction restrictions, to mitigate the air crisis brought on by these fires.

