Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Severe Air Quality: GRAP-4 Restrictions Under Scrutiny

Delhi's Air Quality Index hit alarming levels, nearing 400, prompting the Supreme Court to continue GRAP-4 restrictions until November 25. Vehicular emissions and stubble burning are major contributors. While cloud seeding remains costly and challenging, governmental coordination on restrictions and artificial rain proposals are being pursued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:51 IST
Delhi's Battle Against Severe Air Quality: GRAP-4 Restrictions Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality continued to raise alarms as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) approached the severe 400-mark on Friday. The rise drew sharp criticism from the Supreme Court over inadequate enforcement of GRAP-4 restrictions, chiefly concerning the control of truck entries.

The Supreme Court announced that the severe restrictions will remain in place at least until November 25, pending a review. This decision came as the Central Pollution Control Board noted a spike in the 24-hour AQI average to 393 from 371 the previous day, with 22 out of 35 monitoring stations reporting severe air quality levels.

The situation is exacerbated by pollution sources such as vehicular emissions and stubble burning, which contribute significantly to the problem. Although cloud seeding has been proposed as a potential solution, limited winter moisture and high costs present significant hurdles, according to the CPCB. Meanwhile, government bodies continue to push for stricter enforcement and cooperation across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024