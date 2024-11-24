Left Menu

India Rejects Climate Finance Package as Inadequate

India rejected a proposed USD 300 billion climate finance package at the UN climate conference, deeming it insufficient for the Global South. Citing a lack of addressal for developing countries' priorities, India criticized the approval process. Nigeria, Malawi, and Bolivia supported India's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 24-11-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 05:04 IST
India Rejects Climate Finance Package as Inadequate
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan, India turned down a proposed climate finance package of USD 300 billion, arguing it was insufficient and overdue in addressing the needs of developing nations in the Global South.

Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, expressed India's dissatisfaction, emphasizing the financial package's incompatibility with the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) and equity when dealing with climate change impacts.

Nigeria called the proposed package a 'joke,' while Malawi and Bolivia echoed India's discontent with the adoption process and the perceived inadequacy of the financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024