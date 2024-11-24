Delhi's Air Quality Woes: A Struggle Against the Elements

The air quality index in Delhi continues its troubling oscillation between the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories, reflecting a persistent environmental challenge.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's 24-hour average air quality index was 318 on Sunday, categorized as 'very poor,' showing a slight improvement from the 'severe' level of 412 recorded the previous day. None of the 38 monitoring stations reported 'severe' levels on that day.

PM2.5, identified as the primary pollutant, registered levels of 138 at 3 pm, highlighting significant health risks since these particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Vehicular emissions contributed 18.1% to Delhi's pollution on Sunday, while stubble burning accounted for 19% of pollution on Saturday. The city's air quality crisis peaked last week, reaching an AQI of 495, prompting the implementation of Stage 4 restrictions under the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

