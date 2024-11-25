Left Menu

New Beginnings: Cheetah Cubs Born at Kuno National Park

Cheetah Neerva has given birth at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. While the number of cubs remains unspecified, this highlights the success of India's cheetah reintroduction project. Since the translocation of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, Kuno Park has become a crucial center for conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kuno National Park's celebrated female cheetah, Neerva, has given birth to cubs, according to the Madhya Pradesh forest department. The announcement, made via a post on social media platform X, brings a positive note to the ongoing conservation efforts in the region.

Though the exact number of cubs remains unspecified, the birth is a significant milestone for the park, which has previously seen 17 cubs born with 12 surviving. This development underscores the success of India's initiative to reintroduce cheetahs, after they were declared extinct in the country nearly eight decades ago.

The project initially saw eight cheetahs from Namibia introduced to the park in 2022, followed by another 12 from South Africa in February 2023. This strategic relocation has positioned Kuno National Park as a pivotal location for cheetah conservation, promising a brighter future for the species in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

