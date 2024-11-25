Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine Escalates

Russian missiles have struck residential buildings in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv and Odesa in the south, officials reported on Monday. Meanwhile, a barrage of drones caused temporary power outages in the Mykolaiv region and took aim at the capital, Kyiv.

These attacks are part of Russia's strategy to gain territory in Ukraine's east using missiles and drones. Overnight, Ukraine's air force intercepted 71 of the 145 drones launched by Russia. The remaining drones likely evaded capture due to Russian electronic warfare tactics.

As the drone engines buzzed overhead in Kyiv, residents heard sporadic bursts of gunfire from air defense attempts. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for stronger actions from Western allies to block Russia from accessing components essential for its weapons systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)