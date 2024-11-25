Left Menu

Union Minister Urges Sustainable Building Practices to Combat Pollution

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged real estate developers to adopt environmentally friendly construction techniques to reduce pollution in major cities. He encouraged the creation of affordable rental housing and the exploration of overseas markets. CREDAI was asked to study pollution impact and adopt green building practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:24 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has called on real estate developers to embrace environmentally friendly construction techniques to tackle rising pollution levels in major urban centers. Speaking at CREDAI's 25th foundation day, Goyal suggested forming a team to study construction activities' impact on air quality in 20 key cities.

Goyal emphasized the necessity for affordable rental housing to curb the growth of slums in cities, while also urging developers to venture into international markets. He advocated for using steel and precast fabrication to enhance construction speed and quality, which could help reduce pollution.

In his address, the minister also highlighted the importance of designing net-zero projects and adopting holistic development strategies. Goyal urged for improved formalization in the real estate sector, suggesting social security and post-retirement benefits for workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

