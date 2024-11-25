Union Minister Urges Sustainable Building Practices to Combat Pollution

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has called on real estate developers to embrace environmentally friendly construction techniques to tackle rising pollution levels in major urban centers. Speaking at CREDAI's 25th foundation day, Goyal suggested forming a team to study construction activities' impact on air quality in 20 key cities.

Goyal emphasized the necessity for affordable rental housing to curb the growth of slums in cities, while also urging developers to venture into international markets. He advocated for using steel and precast fabrication to enhance construction speed and quality, which could help reduce pollution.

In his address, the minister also highlighted the importance of designing net-zero projects and adopting holistic development strategies. Goyal urged for improved formalization in the real estate sector, suggesting social security and post-retirement benefits for workers.

