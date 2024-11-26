Left Menu

Intense Rains Impact Tamil Nadu Amid Deep Depression Alert

Heavy rains struck several regions of Tamil Nadu as the India Meteorological Department warned of potential deep depression formation over the Bay of Bengal. The rainfall disrupted traffic and flooded roads in Chennai and other districts. The depression may intensify, moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:58 IST
Intense Rains Impact Tamil Nadu Amid Deep Depression Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains hit various parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, causing disruptions across the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that a depression over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a deep depression, further impacting the area.

Areas such as Chennai and nearby districts including Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and the Cauvery delta experienced varying degrees of rainfall from mild to severe. The downpour affected traffic, with roads submerged under water in several locations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre reported that the depression is currently situated about 830 km south-southeast of Chennai and could move towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts. Officials anticipate it could develop into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, prompting further alerts for adverse weather conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024