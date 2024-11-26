Intense Rains Impact Tamil Nadu Amid Deep Depression Alert

Heavy rains hit various parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, causing disruptions across the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that a depression over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a deep depression, further impacting the area.

Areas such as Chennai and nearby districts including Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and the Cauvery delta experienced varying degrees of rainfall from mild to severe. The downpour affected traffic, with roads submerged under water in several locations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre reported that the depression is currently situated about 830 km south-southeast of Chennai and could move towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts. Officials anticipate it could develop into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, prompting further alerts for adverse weather conditions in the region.

