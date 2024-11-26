Intense Rains Impact Tamil Nadu Amid Deep Depression Alert
Heavy rains struck several regions of Tamil Nadu as the India Meteorological Department warned of potential deep depression formation over the Bay of Bengal. The rainfall disrupted traffic and flooded roads in Chennai and other districts. The depression may intensify, moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts soon.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains hit various parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, causing disruptions across the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that a depression over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a deep depression, further impacting the area.
Areas such as Chennai and nearby districts including Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and the Cauvery delta experienced varying degrees of rainfall from mild to severe. The downpour affected traffic, with roads submerged under water in several locations.
The Regional Meteorological Centre reported that the depression is currently situated about 830 km south-southeast of Chennai and could move towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts. Officials anticipate it could develop into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, prompting further alerts for adverse weather conditions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IMD
- Chennai
- depression
- rainfall
- Tamil Nadu
- Bay of Bengal
- meterological
- weather
- traffic
- Sri Lanka
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Pledges Educational Support for Victims’ Children
Waaree Renewable Technologies Wins Major Solar Project in Tamil Nadu
Drug Bust at Kochi Airport: Tamil Nadu Man Arrested
Tamil Nadu Government Enhances Health Infrastructure with New Critical Care Blocks
Tamil Nadu's Political Tensions: CM Stalin's Response