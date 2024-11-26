Wildlife Crisis: Odisha's Alarming Animal Fatalities

The startling rise in wildlife fatalities in Odisha has prompted urgent attention from both state authorities and conservationists. From July to November, 40 elephants and five leopards, among other species, died under circumstances that have led to significant arrests and suspensions within the state's forestry department. The breadth and consequences of these losses were discussed at a recent assembly meeting where Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia offered details.

According to Khuntia, inquiries into these deaths are ongoing, and measures such as habitat upgrades, tree plantations, and the establishment of anti-poaching camps are in place to prevent further loss. The minister noted that these efforts are paired with intensified forest patrolling and initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness about the importance of wildlife preservation.

Additionally, the repercussions of human-wildlife conflict are severe; over 509 people have been injured by elephant attacks. Crocodile attacks have also claimed 22 lives in Kendrapara district, exacerbating the challenges posed by monsoon-induced high water levels in local rivers. The impact on human property is extensive, with elephant herds damaging vast areas of agricultural land and homes.

