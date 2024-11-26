Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Egypt's Red Sea
A tourist boat named Sea Story capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast, resulting in four confirmed deaths and eight missing persons. Thirty-two survivors have been rescued. The incident occurred due to high waves during adverse weather conditions. It is the second sinking in the area this year, impacting tourism.
A harrowing incident unfolded off Egypt's Red Sea coast as a tourist boat, the Sea Story, capsized, claiming four lives. Rescue teams continue their search for eight individuals still missing, as confirmed by the Red Sea Governorate.
Provincial governor Amr Hanafi reported that four people were found alive on Tuesday, including two Belgian tourists, a Swiss national, and an Egyptian, bringing the total number of survivors to 32. The boat, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew, capsized quickly due to high waves near the Sataya Reef on Monday.
The disaster occurred amid rough weather conditions, with wave heights reaching up to 4 meters and strong winds. This marks the second boat sinking in the area this year, deeply affecting Egypt's vital tourism sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
