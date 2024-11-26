Tragic Incident: Child's Death in Delhi Highlights Negligence
A three-year-old girl tragically drowned in a sewer water-filled pit in a vacant plot in northwest Delhi's Rohini. The incident, initially suspected as a kidnapping, revealed that the child had fallen into the pit while playing. The family accuses authorities of negligence over unchecked waterlogging.
In a tragic incident that has shaken northwest Delhi's Rohini, a three-year-old girl drowned in a sewer water-filled pit located in a vacant plot. According to police statements on Tuesday, the heartbreaking event occurred on Sunday morning in the Begumpur area.
The initial call reported a suspected kidnapping of the young girl, who was last seen playing outside her house. However, further investigation revealed that the child had inadvertently fallen into the pit.
The family, aided by local residents, retrieved the girl from the pit and rushed her to Ambedkar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Seeking justice, the grieving family attributes negligence by local authorities in addressing waterlogging issues as a contributing factor to the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
