Earthquake in Southern Xinjiang: Magnitude Revised

A recent earthquake in Southern Xinjiang, China, originally reported as a magnitude 5.7 event, has been revised to 4.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers. This update provides more accurate information on the seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has revised the magnitude of an earthquake that struck Southern Xinjiang, China, on Thursday. Initially reported as a magnitude 5.7 event, the tremor has now been downgraded to a magnitude 4.9.

The earthquake's depth was recorded at 8 kilometers, or approximately 4.97 miles, according to EMSC data. This new measurement gives a clearer understanding of the earthquake's impact in the region.

The update comes after additional analysis from seismological experts, who have been monitoring seismic activities across the region closely. This revision is crucial for local authorities and residents as they assess the potential impact and necessary responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

