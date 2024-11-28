Earthquake in Southern Xinjiang: Magnitude Revised

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has revised the magnitude of an earthquake that struck Southern Xinjiang, China, on Thursday. Initially reported as a magnitude 5.7 event, the tremor has now been downgraded to a magnitude 4.9.

The earthquake's depth was recorded at 8 kilometers, or approximately 4.97 miles, according to EMSC data. This new measurement gives a clearer understanding of the earthquake's impact in the region.

The update comes after additional analysis from seismological experts, who have been monitoring seismic activities across the region closely. This revision is crucial for local authorities and residents as they assess the potential impact and necessary responses.

