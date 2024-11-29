Left Menu

Bay of Bengal Depression Poised to Strike Tamil Nadu Coast

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to hit the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast as a depression on November 30. The storm is moving northwest with a speed of 9 kmph, prompting weather advisories and school closures in Chennai and nearby districts due to inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:38 IST
Bay of Bengal Depression Poised to Strike Tamil Nadu Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is poised to make landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 30, according to the India Meteorological Department. The system is advancing northwestwards, currently positioned northeast of Sri Lanka with significant storm activity anticipated.

As of November 28, the depression is located 240 km northeast of Trincomalee, and 430 km southeast of Chennai. Forecasts indicate that it will maintain its intensity as it approaches the coast, with expected wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph.

Chennai and its surrounding areas are already experiencing showers and cooler conditions, leading to the closure of schools in Chennai and Chengalpet districts. Authorities are advising residents to stay alert as the storm progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024