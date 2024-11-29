Bay of Bengal Depression Poised to Strike Tamil Nadu Coast

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is poised to make landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 30, according to the India Meteorological Department. The system is advancing northwestwards, currently positioned northeast of Sri Lanka with significant storm activity anticipated.

As of November 28, the depression is located 240 km northeast of Trincomalee, and 430 km southeast of Chennai. Forecasts indicate that it will maintain its intensity as it approaches the coast, with expected wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph.

Chennai and its surrounding areas are already experiencing showers and cooler conditions, leading to the closure of schools in Chennai and Chengalpet districts. Authorities are advising residents to stay alert as the storm progresses.

