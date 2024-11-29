Left Menu

Landslide Tragedy in Sumatra: Rescues Continue Amid Devastation

In Indonesia's Sumatra island, a landslide, worsened by torrential rains, claimed the lives of nine people on a tourist bus. Around 20 others died in similar disasters in the region this week. Search and rescue efforts continue as authorities strive to evacuate trapped individuals and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sibolangit | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:43 IST
Landslide Tragedy in Sumatra: Rescues Continue Amid Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim revelation, two more bodies were recovered from a tourist bus partially buried by a landslide in Indonesia's Sumatra, raising the death toll to nine, officials reported. Torrential rains have wreaked havoc, affecting the region with fatal landslides and floods.

Rescue operations were focused on the bus, which was engulfed by debris on the Medan to Berastagi road, an essential route in North Sumatra. At least 20 people have perished in similar events across the region, with the chaos causing numerous vehicles to be stranded, complicating rescue efforts.

Muji Ediyanto from the North Sumatra Regional Police highlighted the challenges faced by rescue and evacuation teams, with debris from the landslides trapping many vehicles and fallen trees exacerbating the situation. Seasonal rains in the archipelagic nation pose a perennial risk of such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024