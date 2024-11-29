Malaysia Braces for Worst Floods in a Decade

As Malaysia faces its worst flooding in a decade, more than 80,000 residents have been evacuated following unexpectedly severe monsoon rains. The deluge has claimed three lives and affected seven states, with Kelantan and Terengganu seeing the highest number of evacuations.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned that the floods could surpass the devastation seen in 2014. He assured the public that the government is fully prepared, deploying nearly 83,000 personnel, rescue boats, vehicles, and helicopters to manage the crisis.

With more heavy rains forecasted, authorities have identified over 8,000 evacuation centers that can house two million people. The preparedness aims to safeguard the welfare of flood-affected communities during the monsoon period, expected to last until March.

(With inputs from agencies.)