Mysterious Death of Leopard in Dudhwa Reserve

The carcass of a female leopard was discovered in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve buffer zone. Found by forest officials, the three-year-old leopard showed no visible injuries. The remains have been sent for forensic examination according to NTCA guidelines. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:21 IST
The mysterious death of a female leopard has raised concerns after its carcass was found in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's buffer zone, officials reported on Thursday.

The Sampurnanagar range forests became the site of the discovery by forest officials, who noted the animal, about three years old, bore no visible injuries.

Adhering to National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the carcass has been sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the reason behind the leopard's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

