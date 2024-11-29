Mysterious Death of Leopard in Dudhwa Reserve

The mysterious death of a female leopard has raised concerns after its carcass was found in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's buffer zone, officials reported on Thursday.

The Sampurnanagar range forests became the site of the discovery by forest officials, who noted the animal, about three years old, bore no visible injuries.

Adhering to National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the carcass has been sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the reason behind the leopard's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)