Bridging Progress: PMGSY's Impact on J&K's Connectivity

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has significantly enhanced rural connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, completing nearly 3,500 projects, including 217 bridges. Launched in 2001-02, PMGSY aims to connect habitations with populations of over 250. A recent review stressed quality infrastructure and timely completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:33 IST
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has marked a significant milestone in Jammu and Kashmir by completing nearly 3,500 projects, including 217 bridges, according to officials on Sunday.

In a comprehensive review meeting led by Joint Secretary Amit Shukla of the Ministry of Rural Development, the focus was on accelerating project completion, maintaining quality, and boosting rural connectivity across the Union territory. Launched in 2001-02, the PMGSY aims to provide all-weather access to unconnected rural areas.

The meeting also emphasized a daily monitoring mechanism to adhere to project timelines and ensure infrastructure quality, aligning with the broader vision of inclusive development and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Shukla urged the completion of all projects by the ministry's sunset date, highlighting the need for durable infrastructure in the region.

