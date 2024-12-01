Cyclone Fengal Paralyzes Puducherry and Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal struck near Puducherry, causing heavy rainfall, power outages, and waterlogging. The Indian Army and local officials are conducting evacuation and relief efforts. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister highlights unprecedented rainfall and is coordinating the response. Relief efforts include food distribution and clearing waterlogged areas.
Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, prompting emergency evacuations as torrential rains crippled the region. The Indian Army stepped in to rescue stranded residents amid widespread waterlogging and power outages.
Villupuram, in neighboring Tamil Nadu, experienced substantial rainfall, with Chief Minister M K Stalin labeling it as 'unprecedented.' Despite resumption of flight operations at Chennai airport, cancellations persisted early on.
The India Meteorological Department stated that Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression and is expected to further degrade. Relief efforts continue in waterlogged areas, with local governments and organizations stepping up to provide aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
