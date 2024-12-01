Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Paralyzes Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal struck near Puducherry, causing heavy rainfall, power outages, and waterlogging. The Indian Army and local officials are conducting evacuation and relief efforts. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister highlights unprecedented rainfall and is coordinating the response. Relief efforts include food distribution and clearing waterlogged areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:39 IST
Cyclone Fengal Paralyzes Puducherry and Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, prompting emergency evacuations as torrential rains crippled the region. The Indian Army stepped in to rescue stranded residents amid widespread waterlogging and power outages.

Villupuram, in neighboring Tamil Nadu, experienced substantial rainfall, with Chief Minister M K Stalin labeling it as 'unprecedented.' Despite resumption of flight operations at Chennai airport, cancellations persisted early on.

The India Meteorological Department stated that Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression and is expected to further degrade. Relief efforts continue in waterlogged areas, with local governments and organizations stepping up to provide aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024