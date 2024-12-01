Cyclone Fengal Leaves Trail of Destruction in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal has wreaked havoc on Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, making landfall on November 30 and triggering torrential rains. This led to widespread flooding and disruptions in the region, with the Indian Army stepping in to rescue stranded residents on inundated streets. Many have termed it as the fiercest cyclone in three decades.

The neighboring Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu also bore the brunt of the cyclone, as Chief Minister M K Stalin described the rainfall as 'unprecedented.' Operations at Chennai airport, suspended earlier, have resumed with initial hiccups. Relief and rescue efforts are being coordinated with state agencies and volunteers jumping in to help supply essentials to affected persons.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression and is slowly moving west. Farmlands, transport services, and daily life continue to be affected, with relief centers set up for evacuees. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further assistance is being sought from the central government to assess the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)