Mysuru's Galactic Marvel: The World's First Tilted Dome LED Planetarium

In Mysuru, the world's first tilted dome LED planetarium is under construction and set to open by September 2025. Developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore, the innovative facility will offer visitors an immersive night sky experience with advanced LED technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The historic city of Mysuru is set to host an extraordinary scientific marvel with the construction of the world's first tilted dome LED planetarium. Slated for a September 2025 opening, the project promises a state-of-the-art astronomical experience for visitors.

Collaboratively spearheaded by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIAp) and the University of Mysore, this Rs 91-crore endeavor at the Chamundi Hills campus introduces breakthrough LED dome technology. Departing from traditional projector-based systems, it deploys LED elements that produce brilliant color spectrums, offering a near-true-to-life stargazing journey.

An international team, led by RSA Cosmos and implemented by Orbit Animate Pvt. Ltd., drives the technological aspects. The planetarium is poised to serve as a high-tech educational hub, enriched by the financial backing from various governmental bodies, including funds from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

