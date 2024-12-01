Tragic Collapse in Jabalpur: Bamboo Structure Fails
In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, two people died and two were injured after a temporary bamboo structure collapsed at a construction site. The incident occurred in Dayodaya Gaushala and is under investigation, with police planning to take action against those responsible.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a temporary bamboo structure set up for construction purposes collapsed, leading to the death of two individuals and the injury of two others, according to police reports.
The collapse occurred on Saturday in the Dayodaya Gaushala area, as disclosed by Titwara police station's in-charge, Brijesh Mishra, to the Press Trust of India.
Out of the four individuals injured, Mohan Singh Jatav, aged 29, and 17-year-old Suraj Singh sadly passed away while receiving treatment at a government hospital. An investigation is ongoing, and legal action will be taken against those found responsible, Mishra confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
