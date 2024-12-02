Flood Fury in Villupuram: Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath

Villupuram remains beleaguered by severe flooding, as Cyclonic Storm Fengal's remnants have morphed into a low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department reported. The torrential rains have wreaked havoc on this town and its neighboring regions.

With water levels surpassing safe limits, Southern Railway has had to suspend operations on the key bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, causing train cancellations and diversions. This disruption impacts Villupuram's connectivity with Chennai and other vital regions of Tamil Nadu.

Western districts are also grappling with unusual flooding, leaving roads and towns submerged. The IMD added that the low-pressure system may move towards the Arabian Sea, possibly affecting more areas in the following days.

(With inputs from agencies.)