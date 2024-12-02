Tragic Collision Claims Life of Young Delhi Resident
A fatal car accident occurred on Golf Course Road, Sector 53, resulting in the death of Rishabh Kaushik and critical injuries to his three friends. The incident happened when their Baleno collided with a parked Fortuner as the driver lost control while avoiding animals on the road.
A devastating car accident on Golf Course Road, Sector 53, has claimed the life of a 29-year-old Delhi resident, Rishabh Kaushik. Kaushik, along with three friends, was in a Baleno when it collided with a parked Fortuner after swerving to avoid animals, police reported on Monday.
The tragedy unfolded late Sunday, around 11:30 pm, as the group was traveling towards Sikanderpur. Authorities indicated that the driver lost control, leading to the high-speed crash in front of the Central Plaza Mall.
All occupants of the Baleno were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kaushik was declared dead. After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to family members. The group was returning to Delhi following a cricket game, stated SHO Sukhbir Singh.
