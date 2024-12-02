Tragic Collision Claims Life of Young Delhi Resident

A devastating car accident on Golf Course Road, Sector 53, has claimed the life of a 29-year-old Delhi resident, Rishabh Kaushik. Kaushik, along with three friends, was in a Baleno when it collided with a parked Fortuner after swerving to avoid animals, police reported on Monday.

The tragedy unfolded late Sunday, around 11:30 pm, as the group was traveling towards Sikanderpur. Authorities indicated that the driver lost control, leading to the high-speed crash in front of the Central Plaza Mall.

All occupants of the Baleno were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kaushik was declared dead. After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to family members. The group was returning to Delhi following a cricket game, stated SHO Sukhbir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)