India's E-beam Technology Revolutionizes Medical Device Sterilization

India marked a significant milestone on Monday, with the completion of sterilization for 50 lakh medical devices using electron beam (E-beam) radiation technology, developed by a leading institute under the Department of Atomic Energy.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy and the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, was present to witness this achievement at the electron beam facility in Indore, as confirmed by an official from the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RR-CAT).

This development places India in the elite group of countries utilizing advanced indigenous radiation technology on a large scale, showcasing the potential of E-beam irradiation in diverse applications, from medical device sterilization to scientific research.

(With inputs from agencies.)