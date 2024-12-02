Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Car-Bus Collision Claims Five Lives

Five youths died in a tragic accident when their car collided with a KSRTC bus near Kalarcode. They are believed to be MBBS students from a government medical college. Two others in the car survived with injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:17 IST
A devastating accident occurred on Monday night when a car carrying seven individuals collided with a KSRTC bus, resulting in the death of five youths.

The tragic incident unfolded near Kalarcode around 10 pm. Police have indicated that the victims are reportedly MBBS students from a government medical college, but their identities remain unconfirmed.

The car was completely destroyed in the crash, with emergency teams rescuing the survivors by breaking into the mangled vehicle. Meanwhile, bus passengers escaped with minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

