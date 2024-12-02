Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Car-Bus Collision Claims Five Lives

A devastating accident occurred on Monday night when a car carrying seven individuals collided with a KSRTC bus, resulting in the death of five youths.

The tragic incident unfolded near Kalarcode around 10 pm. Police have indicated that the victims are reportedly MBBS students from a government medical college, but their identities remain unconfirmed.

The car was completely destroyed in the crash, with emergency teams rescuing the survivors by breaking into the mangled vehicle. Meanwhile, bus passengers escaped with minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)