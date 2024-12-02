Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Car-Bus Collision Claims Five Lives
Five youths died in a tragic accident when their car collided with a KSRTC bus near Kalarcode. They are believed to be MBBS students from a government medical college. Two others in the car survived with injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident occurred on Monday night when a car carrying seven individuals collided with a KSRTC bus, resulting in the death of five youths.
The tragic incident unfolded near Kalarcode around 10 pm. Police have indicated that the victims are reportedly MBBS students from a government medical college, but their identities remain unconfirmed.
The car was completely destroyed in the crash, with emergency teams rescuing the survivors by breaking into the mangled vehicle. Meanwhile, bus passengers escaped with minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- car
- collision
- accident
- bus
- KSRTC
- students
- youths
- deceased
- investigation
- medical college
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In-person classes, apart from class 11-12, to be discontinued for all students under GRAP-4 restrictions: Delhi CM Atishi.
(Eds: Repeating with correction in class) In-person classes, apart from classes 10-12, to be discontinued for all students under GRAP-4 restrictions: Delhi CM Atishi.
Silent Vigil for Justice: Pune Students Demand Action
India Surpasses China as Top Sender of Students to the US
India Tops the List as Leading Source of International Students in the US