Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands DUSIB's Winter Shelter Details Amidst Concerns

The Supreme Court has requested information from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board about available facilities for the homeless in Delhi, as winter approaches. The court is concerned about potential deficiencies and seeks details on existing capacity, proposed actions for any shortfall, and relevant historical data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:37 IST
Supreme Court Demands DUSIB's Winter Shelter Details Amidst Concerns
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for detailed information regarding facilities for accommodating the homeless in Delhi, amid looming chilly winter conditions.

A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan expressed concerns over the current shelter capacity, which stands at approximately 17,000. Questions were raised after the demolition of several temporary shelters housing more people than their intended capacity.

During discussions, allegations of bribery against a senior DUSIB officer were also brought up, which the bench termed as character assassination. The Supreme Court has demanded an affidavit with detailed data and a plan to address any inadequacies by December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024