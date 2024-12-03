Supreme Court Demands DUSIB's Winter Shelter Details Amidst Concerns
The Supreme Court has requested information from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board about available facilities for the homeless in Delhi, as winter approaches. The court is concerned about potential deficiencies and seeks details on existing capacity, proposed actions for any shortfall, and relevant historical data.
The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for detailed information regarding facilities for accommodating the homeless in Delhi, amid looming chilly winter conditions.
A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan expressed concerns over the current shelter capacity, which stands at approximately 17,000. Questions were raised after the demolition of several temporary shelters housing more people than their intended capacity.
During discussions, allegations of bribery against a senior DUSIB officer were also brought up, which the bench termed as character assassination. The Supreme Court has demanded an affidavit with detailed data and a plan to address any inadequacies by December 17.
