Kashmir Sees Respite as Temperatures Rise

Relief from icy temperatures arrived in Kashmir as the minimum temperature increased across most parts of the region on Tuesday. According to weather officials, a spell of predominantly dry conditions is predicted for the coming days.

Srinagar and surrounding areas recorded warmer nights, with temperatures rising above the freezing point. However, all readings remained below the seasonal average, officials confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather for the days ahead, with very light rain or snow expected in higher regions during late December. No significant precipitation events are anticipated until December 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)