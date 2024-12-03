Left Menu

Kashmir Sees Respite as Temperatures Rise

Kashmir experienced relief from cold weather as minimum temperatures rose across the region. Srinagar and other areas reported warmer nights, with temperatures exceeding freezing point. The Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather and minimal precipitation in the coming days, with some light rain or snow possible in higher regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Relief from icy temperatures arrived in Kashmir as the minimum temperature increased across most parts of the region on Tuesday. According to weather officials, a spell of predominantly dry conditions is predicted for the coming days.

Srinagar and surrounding areas recorded warmer nights, with temperatures rising above the freezing point. However, all readings remained below the seasonal average, officials confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather for the days ahead, with very light rain or snow expected in higher regions during late December. No significant precipitation events are anticipated until December 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

