ISRO Set for Historic Launch of ESA's Proba-3 Mission

ISRO is gearing up for its upcoming commercial mission, set to launch the European Space Agency's Proba-3 spacecraft on December 4. The mission, which involves precise formation flying of twin satellites, will study the Sun's outer atmosphere and is hailed as a pioneering effort in space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:23 IST
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the European Space Agency's Proba-3 spacecraft on December 4, marking a significant milestone in space technology. This ambitious commercial mission aims to demonstrate precise formation flying of two satellites, positioned just a single millimetre apart, to study the Sun's corona.

Situated at the spaceport in Bengaluru, ISRO officials have confirmed a successful countdown for the launch, scheduled to commence at 4.08 pm. The Proba-3 mission is ISRO's latest endeavor in a series of collaborative space projects, utilizing the trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to carry the 550 kg payload.

The mission's highlight, touted as 'solar eclipses on demand,' will see the twin satellites operate as a single unit, blocking out the solar disk to examine the Sun's atmospheric conditions. This innovative approach mimics natural solar eclipses, providing extended observation windows for scientists aiming to uncover the secrets of space weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

