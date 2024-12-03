Left Menu

Delhi Breathes Easier: AQI Sees Slight Improvement

Delhi witnessed a third consecutive day of respite from severe air pollution levels, with the city's AQI improving slightly to 268. However, updates on pollution sources have stalled due to the non-operational Decision Support System. The system's full functionality is anticipated after necessary modifications.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents saw a third consecutive day of respite from severe air pollution levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved slightly to 268, moving the city into the 'poor' category. This marks a slight improvement from Monday's AQI of 280.

However, updates about pollution sources have stalled, as the Decision Support System (DSS) remains out of operation since Friday. The Commission for Air Quality Management stated the system needs modifications, noting inaccuracies and outdated emissions inventory data.

An expert committee from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is reviewing the DSS to restore its functionality. Until these updates are complete, precise data on air pollution sources, like vehicular emissions and stubble burning, remain limited.

