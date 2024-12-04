Unusual Tremors Shake Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday. The epicenter was located in Mulugu, approximately 200 km from Hyderabad, with tremors felt across several districts, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

District Collector Divakara T S confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or significant property damage. However, local administrations have been instructed to assess dilapidated and temporary structures as a precautionary measure.

Authorities remain on high alert for aftershocks, while experts remind residents to remain cautious, avoiding unstable buildings. The Godavari river belt is noted for seismic activity, though major quakes are not expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)