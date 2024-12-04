Left Menu

Unusual Tremors Shake Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck near Mulugu in Telangana, affecting parts of Andhra Pradesh. There were no casualties, but authorities are conducting surveys for structural damages. Residents were jolted awake, experiencing brief moments of intense shaking. The region is on alert for potential aftershocks.

Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024
An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday. The epicenter was located in Mulugu, approximately 200 km from Hyderabad, with tremors felt across several districts, prompting residents to evacuate their homes.

District Collector Divakara T S confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or significant property damage. However, local administrations have been instructed to assess dilapidated and temporary structures as a precautionary measure.

Authorities remain on high alert for aftershocks, while experts remind residents to remain cautious, avoiding unstable buildings. The Godavari river belt is noted for seismic activity, though major quakes are not expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

