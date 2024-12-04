Revolutionizing Urban Spaces: From Housing to Habitation

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala underscored the urgent need to enhance land availability to accommodate the mobile youth population during his address at a CII conference on Affordable Housing. He advocated for a shift from traditional housing paradigms to a focus on habitation, rentals, and shared spaces.

Katikithala stressed the vital role of mobility in accessing economic opportunities, noting the necessity for enabling seamless transitions between urban locations. He called for policy changes to release public land resources, aiming to reduce construction costs and facilitate habitation solutions.

Highlighting past government struggles with land management, Katikithala urged the real estate sector to engage in debates on these pressing issues. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to improve urban transport infrastructure alongside exploring energy-efficient homes and sustainable cities.

