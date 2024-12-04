Left Menu

Karnataka's Forest Surveillance Revolution: Combating Encroachment with Satellite Systems

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has implemented a new satellite surveillance system, the Forest Cover Change Alert System, to combat forest encroachment. Targeting to maintain 33% green cover, the system uses technology to detect unauthorized land use and alerts authorities for prompt action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:36 IST
Karnataka is taking a significant step forward in forest conservation with the implementation of the Forest Cover Change Alert System, a new satellite surveillance initiative to prevent encroachment on forest lands.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has mandated a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments, instructing officials to act decisively to preserve the state's green cover. He highlighted that Karnataka's current forest cover stands at 22%, short of the 33% target.

The system, developed in collaboration with the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre, leverages satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to monitor changes in forest cover, providing timely alerts for officials to take swift action against unauthorized activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

