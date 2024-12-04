Mumbai Swelters Through Record December Heatwave
Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 16 years with a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Santacruz observatory recorded 37.3 degrees, while Colaba registered 35 degrees. Light rains were observed due to moisture from cyclone Fengal.
Mumbai witnessed record-breaking December heat as temperatures soared to 37.3 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest day for the month in 16 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.
The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees, while the Colaba station detected 35 degrees, distinguishing the suburban and island regions of the city.
Contrasting the extreme heat, last week saw minimum temperatures drop to 16.5 degrees, the chilliest November reading in eight years. Meanwhile, light rains graced the city due to moisture from cyclone Fengal.
