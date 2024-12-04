Left Menu

Countdown to NISAR: Joint Space Venture Gears Up for 2025 Launch

The ISRO-NASA joint satellite NISAR is now scheduled for launch in March 2025. Delays were caused by issues with the 12-meter reflector antenna, requiring repair in the US. It has been returned to India for re-integration and testing, with further delays due to eclipse season conditions.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-anticipated ISRO-NASA collaboration, the NISAR satellite, is now slated for a March 2025 launch, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This revised timeline comes after unexpected delays that derailed the initial schedule this year.

In his statement to the Lok Sabha, Singh highlighted that a significant obstacle was identified by NASA scientists. The 12-meter reflector antenna required corrective actions, necessitating its transport to the US for essential rectifications. After these adjustments, the component was returned to India in October for re-integration and subsequent testing procedures.

Adding to the project's delay, the eclipse season created challenging conditions preventing the deployment of NISAR's boom and Radar Antenna Reflector. These factors collectively contribute to the rescheduled launch, now aiming for March 2025.

