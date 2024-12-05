ISRO and ESA Collaborate on Pioneering Proba-3 Mission

ISRO, in collaboration with the European Space Agency, has commenced a newly scheduled countdown for the Proba-3 mission, targeting a launch window on December 5. The mission was initially set for Wednesday but was postponed due to a detected anomaly in the satellite propulsion system. The countdown, as confirmed by ISRO, began on Thursday, marking a crucial step in this space exploration effort.

The Proba-3 mission, a part of ESA's General Support Technology Programme, represents a significant advancement in the study of the Sun's corona. The mission's two satellites, Coronagraph and Occulter, will maintain precise formation, separated by just a millimetre, as they orbit around the Earth. This precise formation is designed to enhance the understanding of the solar atmosphere and space weather implications, a subject of global scientific intrigue.

The collaboration marks ISRO's continued efforts in scientific exploration beyond Earth, following the successful Aditya-L1 mission. NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial wing of ISRO, secured the launch contract, highlighting ISRO's capabilities in international space collaboration. The mission employs ISRO's trusted PSLV rocket, ready to deliver these advanced scientific instruments into orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)