WeWork India Expands with New Bengaluru Centre
WeWork India has opened a new center in Bengaluru, increasing its operational portfolio to 1 lakh desks. Since starting in 2016, the company has grown to 62 locations across eight cities. With upcoming centers in Gurugram and Chennai, WeWork continues to meet rising demand for flexible workspaces.
- Country:
- India
WeWork India continues its expansion by opening a new center in Bengaluru, pushing its operational desk count past 1 lakh. This marks a significant milestone since the company's entry into the Indian market in 2016.
The collaborative workspace major now operates across 62 locations in eight cities, with plans to open additional centers in Gurugram and Chennai. The expansion comes amidst rising demand for flexible office solutions from larger corporates.
By 2026, flexible office space in India is projected to surpass 100 million square feet, according to consultant Vestian, reflecting a post-pandemic shift towards flexibility and cost-efficiency in workspace choices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emaar India's Bold Bet: New Luxury Housing Project 'Amaris' Launched in Gurugram
Nokia Secures Multi-Billion Deal with Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G Expansion
Innov8 Eyes Rs 100 Crore for Rapid Expansion
CIEL HR Services Sets IPO Plans for Growth and Expansion
Adani Energy Solutions Inks Deal for Pune-III Transmission Expansion