WeWork India Expands with New Bengaluru Centre

WeWork India has opened a new center in Bengaluru, increasing its operational portfolio to 1 lakh desks. Since starting in 2016, the company has grown to 62 locations across eight cities. With upcoming centers in Gurugram and Chennai, WeWork continues to meet rising demand for flexible workspaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:32 IST
WeWork India continues its expansion by opening a new center in Bengaluru, pushing its operational desk count past 1 lakh. This marks a significant milestone since the company's entry into the Indian market in 2016.

The collaborative workspace major now operates across 62 locations in eight cities, with plans to open additional centers in Gurugram and Chennai. The expansion comes amidst rising demand for flexible office solutions from larger corporates.

By 2026, flexible office space in India is projected to surpass 100 million square feet, according to consultant Vestian, reflecting a post-pandemic shift towards flexibility and cost-efficiency in workspace choices.

