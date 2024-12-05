Left Menu

Karnataka's Battle Against Man-Animal Conflict: Learning from Tamil Nadu

Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, has instructed officials to study Tamil Nadu's solutions for man-animal conflicts. Noting Karnataka's significant wildlife populations, he seeks affordable methods to prevent damage to life and crops, urging a comparative report on protective measures before a 10-day deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:58 IST
Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, is taking steps to address the ongoing man-animal conflict in the state.

During a meeting on Thursday, Khandre urged forest officials to examine Tamil Nadu's strategies in mitigating such issues. He expressed concern about Karnataka's large elephant population of 5,395, along with bison and wild boars, which have led to significant damage in districts like Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga.

Calling for cost-effective solutions, Khandre highlighted the need for a shift from the Rs 1.5 crore per kilometre investment in old railway fence barricades to potentially adopting Tamil Nadu's approach of using steel ropes, a cheaper alternative at Rs 45 lakh per kilometre. Officials have been directed to present findings and a comparative analysis within 10 days.

