Left Menu

School Bus Fire: A Narrow Escape for Students in Pune

A school bus carrying at least 15 students caught fire in Pune's Kharadi area. Fortunately, all students were evacuated safely before the fire engulfed the vehicle. The driver and local residents assisted in the rescue. Initial reports suggest a short-circuit caused the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:59 IST
School Bus Fire: A Narrow Escape for Students in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 15 students narrowly escaped a fire when their school bus caught ablaze in Pune, officials confirmed on Thursday. The alarming incident occurred in the Tulja Bhavani Nagar area during the afternoon drop-off. quick action by the driver and local residents ensured the children's safety.

Around 2:45 PM, smoke was seen emanating from the bus, prompting the driver to halt the vehicle and evacuate the students with assistance from nearby residents. Efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful as the vehicle was ultimately consumed by the fire.

Firefighters swiftly arrived on the scene and managed to put out the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire might have begun due to a short-circuit, although an official determination is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024