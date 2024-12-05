School Bus Fire: A Narrow Escape for Students in Pune
A school bus carrying at least 15 students caught fire in Pune's Kharadi area. Fortunately, all students were evacuated safely before the fire engulfed the vehicle. The driver and local residents assisted in the rescue. Initial reports suggest a short-circuit caused the blaze.
- Country:
- India
A group of 15 students narrowly escaped a fire when their school bus caught ablaze in Pune, officials confirmed on Thursday. The alarming incident occurred in the Tulja Bhavani Nagar area during the afternoon drop-off. quick action by the driver and local residents ensured the children's safety.
Around 2:45 PM, smoke was seen emanating from the bus, prompting the driver to halt the vehicle and evacuate the students with assistance from nearby residents. Efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful as the vehicle was ultimately consumed by the fire.
Firefighters swiftly arrived on the scene and managed to put out the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire might have begun due to a short-circuit, although an official determination is still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra assembly elections: Voting underway in all 288 seats.
Maharashtra Chooses: Mahayuti Aims for Another Term
Modi Encourages Maharashtra and Jharkhand Voters to Enhance Democratic Festival
Maharashtra's Urgent Plea: Every Vote Counts
Maharashtra Elections: Key Leaders Cast Votes Amid Bitcoin Allegation Storm