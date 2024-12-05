School Bus Fire: A Narrow Escape for Students in Pune

A group of 15 students narrowly escaped a fire when their school bus caught ablaze in Pune, officials confirmed on Thursday. The alarming incident occurred in the Tulja Bhavani Nagar area during the afternoon drop-off. quick action by the driver and local residents ensured the children's safety.

Around 2:45 PM, smoke was seen emanating from the bus, prompting the driver to halt the vehicle and evacuate the students with assistance from nearby residents. Efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful as the vehicle was ultimately consumed by the fire.

Firefighters swiftly arrived on the scene and managed to put out the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire might have begun due to a short-circuit, although an official determination is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)