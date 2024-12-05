Natural Rain Replaces Cloud Seeding in North India

The Indian government has confirmed that natural rainfall from western disturbances in northwest India renders cloud seeding unnecessary for mitigating air pollution during winter. This was announced in Parliament, adding weight to expert concerns regarding possible adverse effects attributed to chemicals used in cloud seeding.

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, responding to a Rajya Sabha query, disclosed that his ministry received four letters from the Delhi government, urging cloud seeding as an emergency air quality measure. However, opinions from the India Meteorological Department, Commission for Air Quality Management, and Central Pollution Control Board advised against it.

The experts highlighted that winter clouds, primarily formed due to short-lived Western Disturbances, already result in necessary rainfall, making cloud seeding redundant. The ministry also noted challenges such as aircraft limitations, specific cloud conditions unlikely in Delhi, and concerns over chemical uncertainties and impact.

