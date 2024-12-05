Tragic Encounter: Man-Tiger Conflict in Gondia

Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district are investigating a suspected tiger attack after the half-eaten body of a 60-year-old man was discovered in a forest. The deceased, Laxman Doma Mohankar from Pitesur village, was last seen fishing and collecting wood near the Sorna dam on Wednesday evening.

Officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Kiran Chauhan, reported that the body was found in compartment 53 within the Sona beat of the Jamkhandri range. Villagers, who have reported sightings of a tiger in the area, were informed about the tragic incident.

In response, the deceased's family was compensated with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Measures such as camera trap installations and warnings to local residents have been undertaken, marking this as the area's first recorded case of human-wildlife conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)