Tragic Encounter: Man-Tiger Conflict in Gondia

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Gondia district, the half-eaten body of 60-year-old Laxman Doma Mohankar was discovered in a forest area. Official reports suggest a tiger attack, marking the first man-animal conflict in the region. Authorities urge vigilance as camera traps are deployed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:40 IST
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district are investigating a suspected tiger attack after the half-eaten body of a 60-year-old man was discovered in a forest. The deceased, Laxman Doma Mohankar from Pitesur village, was last seen fishing and collecting wood near the Sorna dam on Wednesday evening.

Officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Kiran Chauhan, reported that the body was found in compartment 53 within the Sona beat of the Jamkhandri range. Villagers, who have reported sightings of a tiger in the area, were informed about the tragic incident.

In response, the deceased's family was compensated with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Measures such as camera trap installations and warnings to local residents have been undertaken, marking this as the area's first recorded case of human-wildlife conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

