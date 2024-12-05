Left Menu

NASA's Artemis Delays: Moon Mission Setbacks

NASA announced further delays in the Artemis programme, pushing the next mission to April 2026 and the moon landing to 2027. The programme aims to send astronauts around and onto the moon, following challenges with the Orion capsule. Adjustments will be made to ensure mission success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:59 IST
NASA's Artemis Delays: Moon Mission Setbacks

In a significant update to its lunar ambitions, NASA announced on Thursday that the timeline for the Artemis programme has been postponed once again. Originally planned for 2025, the next mission under this programme, slated to send four astronauts in a lunar flyby, is now scheduled for April 2026.

This adjusted schedule consequently delays the subsequent Artemis mission, which aims to achieve a moon landing, moving it back to at least 2027. The announcement came after NASA had initially aimed for a 2026 landing.

A critical issue arose during Artemis' first mission when an Orion capsule, after a successful lunar orbit, returned with significant heat shield erosion. Engineers have since identified the problem and are planning to modify the reentry path to avoid similar issues in future missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024