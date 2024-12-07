NMMC Enforces Pollution Control: Developers Fined Rs 1.17 Crore

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken stringent action against developers and construction companies by levying fines worth Rs 1.17 crore. This move comes as a direct response to non-compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed to combat air and noise pollution.

This decisive action follows an order issued by the Bombay High Court, which highlighted mounting concerns over the escalating levels of air and noise pollution. The NMMC, committed to curbing such environmental issues, expressed its firm stance on the matter.

To ensure adherence to these SOPs, a dedicated Task Force has been constituted under the aegis of the NMMC. This Task Force is responsible for monitoring compliance and inspecting construction sites for any deviations from the standard guidelines. Violations were noted at 78 different sites, resulting in substantial fines imposed on errant developers and builders.

(With inputs from agencies.)