Rajasthan's Chilly Winter: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C in Several Regions

Parts of Rajasthan experienced chilly weather with minimum temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius. Sikar and Mount Abu were the coldest at 5 degrees. Other regions like Churu, Sangaria, and Pilani also reported low temperatures, highlighting a significant drop in mercury levels across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan grappled with a cold snap on Saturday, as several areas recorded minimum temperatures under 10 degrees Celsius. Sikar and Mount Abu registered the lowest temperatures at a frigid 5 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department spokesperson.

Churu followed with a mercury reading of 5.6 degrees Celsius, closely trailed by Sangaria at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Pilani saw temperatures slide to 6.3 degrees Celsius, while Alwar recorded a chilly 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Karauli witnessed a temperature dip to 7.9 degrees Celsius. Additional dips were noted in Sriganganagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Ajmer, which registered temperatures just above 8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

