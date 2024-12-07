Left Menu

Tragic Fall at Dombivli Construction Site: Investigation Underway

A 24-year-old worker, Satish Amarjit Rajbhar, tragically fell to his death from the first floor at an under-construction building in Dombivli. The incident occurred on Friday around 3 pm, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities are investigating the accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:25 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 24-year-old worker at a construction site in Dombivli. The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, is currently under investigation. According to police reports, the worker named Satish Amarjit Rajbhar fell from the first floor of the building around 3 pm.

Emergency services rushed Rajbhar to the hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The nature of the accident has led the Vishnu Nagar police to register a case of accidental death, as they continue their probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This unfortunate event highlights ongoing safety concerns at construction sites, calling for stringent measures to prevent such tragedies. Authorities are emphasizing the need for rigorous safety protocols to safeguard workers' lives at these potentially hazardous locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

