Leopard Encounter in Vidhyadhar Nagar Sparks Panic

Panic spread in Vidhyadhar Nagar after a leopard strayed into a residential colony, attacking three individuals, officials reported on Sunday.

Witnesses said the incident, which occurred on Saturday, led to an hours-long rescue operation by a forest department team that eventually tranquillised the wildcat.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Jagdish Gupta noted that leopard sightings in the area are not rare due to its proximity to the Nahargarh forest, attributing the incidence to an increasing leopard population within Jaipur and its surrounding forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)