Parade Mishap: Police Motorcycle Crash in Palm Springs

A collision involving a police officer's motorcycle at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade left ten individuals injured, authorities confirmed. Both bystanders and the officer were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries late Saturday evening.

The incident, which saw the motorcycle sliding into the crowd, occurred after the officer reportedly attempted to pop a wheelie before losing control. This unexpected event halted the 32nd annual festive gathering meant to entertain the approximately 80,000 to 100,000 attendees.

In the aftermath, city officials stated that the California Highway Patrol has undertaken an investigation of the crash, urging witnesses to share any video evidence. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills expressed regret over the occurrence via Facebook, emphasizing a commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)