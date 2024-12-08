Left Menu

Parade Mishap: Police Motorcycle Crash in Palm Springs

A police motorcycle crash at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade injured ten people, including the officer. The crash brought the parade to a halt as emergency responders assisted the injured. The officer reportedly lost control while performing a stunt. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmsprings | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:35 IST
Parade Mishap: Police Motorcycle Crash in Palm Springs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A collision involving a police officer's motorcycle at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade left ten individuals injured, authorities confirmed. Both bystanders and the officer were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries late Saturday evening.

The incident, which saw the motorcycle sliding into the crowd, occurred after the officer reportedly attempted to pop a wheelie before losing control. This unexpected event halted the 32nd annual festive gathering meant to entertain the approximately 80,000 to 100,000 attendees.

In the aftermath, city officials stated that the California Highway Patrol has undertaken an investigation of the crash, urging witnesses to share any video evidence. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills expressed regret over the occurrence via Facebook, emphasizing a commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024