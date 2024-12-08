Left Menu

Blaze Strikes Shahdara Garments Shop

A fire erupted in a readymade garments store in Delhi's Shahdara, promptly addressed by the Delhi Fire Services. Ten fire tenders were dispatched, and the situation was swiftly controlled. No casualties were reported, and the fire's cause remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:38 IST
A persistent fire broke out at a readymade garments shop located in Delhi's bustling area of Shahdara late Sunday night, confirmed a Delhi Fire Services official.

Upon receiving a distress call about flames near Gandhi Nagar Police Station at 8:47 pm, the Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly by sending ten fire tenders to the specified location. Firefighters efficiently managed to control the blaze soon after their arrival.

No casualties have been reported thus far, with investigations underway to determine the underlying cause of the fire.

